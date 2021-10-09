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Area 51 The Story of Bob Lazar - DREAMLAND - Groom lake (By ParanormalX)
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82 views • October 09, 2021
Area 51 The Story of Bob Lazar - DREAMLAND - Groom lake (By ParanormalX) , Tags : area51, area 51,s4,,secret base,bob lazar,ufo,alien,ovni, , Wbsite https://sites.google.com/view/special-search-engine/x-files , ALSO (next) (SECRETS of WAR) https://sites.google.com/view/secrets-of-war , (another) , https://sites.google.com/view/secrets-de-guerre/homepage , ALIEN Project (Link) https://sites.google.com/view/secrets-de-guerre/p-4-alien-project , PROBABLY some object (from next video) shows us , [ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_wzkSyj_ymE ] , THAT an earlier Civilisation KNEW - HOW - to MAKE - such a strange object - TO show us, they are scientificly advanced. , , MORE about Bob Lasard , , see (next Link please) https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKWZFV0K_cB92rS3b7OOOmQ , Tags : alien, area 51, area51, bob lazar, ovni, s4, secret base, ufo,chinese subt, MAYBE another VIDEO , Mysterious Golden Object Stumps Experts, Gets Solved by Facebook | News Today , https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=omdTfrZaLI4 , can be interesring , EXTRA - URL : https://haokan.baidu.com/v?vid=3847185623441511746 - 美国四大外星人基地曝光!全世界炸锅! -
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