© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1010 - Stacie Todd Bagley - 1st report on Bernard's execution
Follow
0
Share
Report
10 views • June 18, 2021
The group asked Stacie and Todd for a ride, before pulling a gun on them saying that “the plans had changed.” They drove them around for hours as they begged for their lives in the trunk, before deciding to kill them, pouring lighter fluid on the interior of the vehicle while Stacie and Todd sang and prayed. Vialva then shot each of them in the head, before Bernard set the car on fire. Todd was killed by the gunshot, but Stacie was only knocked unconscious, and died from smoke inhalation instead.
Bernard – Death.
Vialva – Death.
Sparks – Life with parole. (Originally Life without parole)
Lewis – 20 years in prison.
Brown – 20 years in prison.
Lynch – 5 years in prison.
Bernard – Death.
Vialva – Death.
Sparks – Life with parole. (Originally Life without parole)
Lewis – 20 years in prison.
Brown – 20 years in prison.
Lynch – 5 years in prison.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.