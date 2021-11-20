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💥💥Breaking news💥💥 Heavy riots now in Rotterdam between lockdown opponents and police officers.
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112 views • November 20, 2021
💥💥Breaking news💥💥
Anti-lockdown protests in Rotterdam, The Netherlands, Dutch police fire warning shots as riots erupt.
Netherlands: Streets stained with blood, glass shattered after violent Rotterdam protests - 19.11.21.
Protests in Rotterdam, the Netherlands now, and fires in some houses
Heavy riots now in Rotterdam between lockdown opponents and police officers.
On several videos shots and explosions heard! Situation now escalating!
VIDEO 4: Police in Rotterdam 19.November.2021 shoots from afar at citizens
Watch "Anti-lockdown protests in Rotterdam, The Netherlands, Dutch police fire warning shots as riots erupt"
Anti-lockdown protests in Rotterdam, The Netherlands, Dutch police fire warning shots as riots erupt.
Netherlands: Streets stained with blood, glass shattered after violent Rotterdam protests - 19.11.21.
Protests in Rotterdam, the Netherlands now, and fires in some houses
Heavy riots now in Rotterdam between lockdown opponents and police officers.
On several videos shots and explosions heard! Situation now escalating!
VIDEO 4: Police in Rotterdam 19.November.2021 shoots from afar at citizens
Watch "Anti-lockdown protests in Rotterdam, The Netherlands, Dutch police fire warning shots as riots erupt"
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