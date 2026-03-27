DR. PATRICK PORTER ON BRAIN HEALTH IN A HIGH-STRESS WORLD

Brain health expert and author Dr. Patrick Porter joins Del to discuss how chronic stress, information overload, and modern technology are affecting mental clarity and overall brain health.





Dr. Porter explains how the brain and nervous system respond to constant stimulation and why sleep quality, breathing, and lifestyle habits play a critical role in cognitive performance and emotional resilience.





He also shares practical strategies, from breathing and movement to emerging brainwave technologies, that may help restore balance, sharpen focus, and support long-term brain health in an increasingly demanding world.