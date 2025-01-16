Prophetic Dream - Spirit of Insanity has been Loosed! YAH Warns of Hospital Dangers/Mind Control Weapons. PRAY over everything you consume in YAHUSHUA'S NAME. Cover yourself/things with HIS SHED BLOOD

⁣Prophetic Dream - Spirit of Insanity has been loosed!

Apostle Elisheva's words spoken under the Anointing of the RUACH HA KODESH/HOLY SPIRIT:

"So basically, my dream is a warning about mental hospitals. Be careful,

be very careful of hospitals. Be very careful of that which they call

mental hospitals. Careful of surgeries—where they put tracking devices

in you and chips—this world is insane.

Only if you are truly born again, HOLY SPIRIT filled, walking in obedience to

YAHUSHUA, washed in the shed Blood of YAHUSHUA Ha MASHIACH are

you going to be spared from that Spirit of Insanity.





Pray against it. Pray that your family will be protected from the spirit of insanity.

I don't know what they are doing. I don't know if they are putting it in the food, in the

water, in the air, like they do [with] diseases. I'm just telling you if

you're not washed in the shed blood of YAHUSHUA and if you are not

truly born again and HOLY SPIRIT filled—and I don't mean with head

knowledge—you better make sure you have it in your heart. You better be

totally sold out one-thousand percent 1000% mind, body, spirit and soul

and have no doubt that you belong to YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH also called

JESUS CHRIST in the King James Bible or else the spirit of insanity will

come upon you."





