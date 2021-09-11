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Stew Peters ft. General Michael Flynn, another Psyop? [Sept 9, 2021]
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290 views • September 11, 2021
Note: I've been following Stew Peters a long time now... Notice how 'silent' he are here....
Where the fuck are his critical sharp questions?
I won't be surprised if Stew Peters also are a Psyop to relieve 'pressure' for the masses...
- 'He who Silent Consents' - Plato
All elections in every country all over the world are rigged and just a 'show' for the 'sleeping' masses.
All governmental legal systems are rigged and just a 'show' for the 'sleeping' masses.
The financial system all over the world are rigged...
This has been so in hundreds of years...
What about Trump supporting 5G in public?
What about Trump recommend all to take the Jab in public?
What about Trump pushing 'Operation WarpSpeed'?
Afghanistan are also a CIA planned Psyop?
Why the Fuck wait for the 2024 'election'?
This is NOT just the 'lefties' like Flynn said, this a all Politicians regardless of political affiliation..
Why the fuck WAIT?
Were the fuck are the Military acording to Q?
"Trust The Plan" my ass...
What about the satanic sick elite Pedophiles?
Just like in Denmark and all over the world...
#Satanism #Pedophilia #ChildTraffiking #Grooming #LGBTQIA+ #Transgender #Pedogate #Pervywood #OutofShadows2020
#FallCabal #MrTruthBomb #Antifa #BLM #PizzaGate #FBIpedophileSymbols #WikiLeaksEmailArchive #EpsteinIsland
#JohnPodesta #ArtGallery #Marina Abramovic #SpiritCooking #HillaryClinton #BillClinton #PlannedParenthood
#BarakObama #AnthonyWeiner #HunterBidenLaptop #Frazzledrip #SnuffFilm #Adrenochrome #Canibalism and much more...
Predictive Programming mkultra https://duckduckgo.com/?q=predictive+programming+mkultra&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
Social Engineering https://duckduckgo.com/?q=social+engineering&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
--
General Flynn LIVE! Trump "Vaccine" Language, Audit, Afghanistan, WINNING!
Stew Peters Show Published September 9, 2021 92,266 Views
https://rumble.com/vmahwp-general-flynn-live-trump-vaccine-language-audit-afghanistan-winning.html
https://rumble.com/c/StewPeters
Where the fuck are his critical sharp questions?
I won't be surprised if Stew Peters also are a Psyop to relieve 'pressure' for the masses...
- 'He who Silent Consents' - Plato
All elections in every country all over the world are rigged and just a 'show' for the 'sleeping' masses.
All governmental legal systems are rigged and just a 'show' for the 'sleeping' masses.
The financial system all over the world are rigged...
This has been so in hundreds of years...
What about Trump supporting 5G in public?
What about Trump recommend all to take the Jab in public?
What about Trump pushing 'Operation WarpSpeed'?
Afghanistan are also a CIA planned Psyop?
Why the Fuck wait for the 2024 'election'?
This is NOT just the 'lefties' like Flynn said, this a all Politicians regardless of political affiliation..
Why the fuck WAIT?
Were the fuck are the Military acording to Q?
"Trust The Plan" my ass...
What about the satanic sick elite Pedophiles?
Just like in Denmark and all over the world...
#Satanism #Pedophilia #ChildTraffiking #Grooming #LGBTQIA+ #Transgender #Pedogate #Pervywood #OutofShadows2020
#FallCabal #MrTruthBomb #Antifa #BLM #PizzaGate #FBIpedophileSymbols #WikiLeaksEmailArchive #EpsteinIsland
#JohnPodesta #ArtGallery #Marina Abramovic #SpiritCooking #HillaryClinton #BillClinton #PlannedParenthood
#BarakObama #AnthonyWeiner #HunterBidenLaptop #Frazzledrip #SnuffFilm #Adrenochrome #Canibalism and much more...
Predictive Programming mkultra https://duckduckgo.com/?q=predictive+programming+mkultra&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
Social Engineering https://duckduckgo.com/?q=social+engineering&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
--
General Flynn LIVE! Trump "Vaccine" Language, Audit, Afghanistan, WINNING!
Stew Peters Show Published September 9, 2021 92,266 Views
https://rumble.com/vmahwp-general-flynn-live-trump-vaccine-language-audit-afghanistan-winning.html
https://rumble.com/c/StewPeters
Keywords
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