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Has Dr. Noack been killed after publishing his findings on the vaccines?
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342 views • November 30, 2021
Has Dr. Noack been killed after publishing his findings on the vaccines?
Rumble — Oh my God. What is happening?
Mind you though, this is not confirmed yet.
Original (German): https://free-people.online/dr-andreas-noack-ist-tot/
Dr. Noack's talk about the graphene "razor blades": https://www.bitchute.com/video/X9oMvf6dbhCi/
CREDITS ,,
Rumble — Oh my God. What is happening?
Mind you though, this is not confirmed yet.
Original (German): https://free-people.online/dr-andreas-noack-ist-tot/
Dr. Noack's talk about the graphene "razor blades": https://www.bitchute.com/video/X9oMvf6dbhCi/
CREDITS ,,
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