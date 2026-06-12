⚡ IS SATAN TRYING TO CAUSE ALL OUT DESTRUCTION TO ALTER PROPHECY?

I have been asking myself why things are not seeming to pan out in the Middle East. why we go from yes to no over and over and over. but at the same time I have wondered if the serpent is wanting to cause all out destruction. in these few verses I will bring up we will ponder it cuz it's sure seems to be the case. and I truly think we are in a peace and safety and sudden destruction moment in history





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Kenneth -vance-12