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ONLY Reason I Posted this Video -I PRAYED if it was ACCEPTABLE -Answer was - HONEST SINCERE FRANK
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1281 views • September 04, 2021
The WHEAT HARVEST ((((((((((((((((( IS )))))))))))))))))))) COMING
*********************Jonathan's videos can also be found on these other venues:
Odysee (new channel): https://odysee.com/@CoryBarbee:8
Odysee (old channel): https://odysee.com/@thejonathankleck:b
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thejonathankleck
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/LFx0p7JkTS4D/
Internet Archive: tinyurl.com/4rfrt8wa
*************************
To view or download all ofJonathan's video and images see the links below:
KleckFiles: http://www.kleckfiles.com
Jonathan Kleck's video archives: https://tinyurl.com/2d8d2j8n
Jonathan Kleck's Show Notes (new gallery): https://tinyurl.com/2dej4anj
Jonathan Kleck's Show Notes (old gallery): https://tinyurl.com/jrmhsftn
*********************Jonathan's videos can also be found on these other venues:
Odysee (new channel): https://odysee.com/@CoryBarbee:8
Odysee (old channel): https://odysee.com/@thejonathankleck:b
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thejonathankleck
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/LFx0p7JkTS4D/
Internet Archive: tinyurl.com/4rfrt8wa
*************************
To view or download all ofJonathan's video and images see the links below:
KleckFiles: http://www.kleckfiles.com
Jonathan Kleck's video archives: https://tinyurl.com/2d8d2j8n
Jonathan Kleck's Show Notes (new gallery): https://tinyurl.com/2dej4anj
Jonathan Kleck's Show Notes (old gallery): https://tinyurl.com/jrmhsftn
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