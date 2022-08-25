Welcome to Our Nightmare: Emmanuel Macron Warns “The Good Times Are Over”

Something changed this week in the political atmosphere of the world. One by one, influential European Union officials have issued ominous warnings that people must be prepared for draconian cuts in their standards of living. We have a full report to share with you. We will start with comments made by Spain's defense minister, and UK PM candidate Liz Truss is ready to hit the nuclear button to annihilate humanity.

Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 8/25/22





It’s the Final Day! The day when Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. You can order the second edition of Rick’s book, Final Day!

https://rickwiles.com/final-day