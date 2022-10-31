Stew Peters: Elon Musk Twitter Buyout Complete: Will Free Speech Return To Big Tech?

Stew Peters: Musk Twitter Buyout Complete: Will Free Speech Return To Big Tech?. Will Elon Musk implement freedom of speech on Twitter?
After the hefty price of $44 billion, Elon purchases Twitter. Now the purge begins, and the woke employees and "fact checkers" are fired!
What does this entail for platforms like ours, who prioritize freedom of speech and the truth?
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.