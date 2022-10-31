Stew Peters: Elon Musk Twitter Buyout Complete: Will Free Speech Return To Big Tech?

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Stew Peters: Musk Twitter Buyout Complete: Will Free Speech Return To Big Tech?. Will Elon Musk implement freedom of speech on Twitter?
After the hefty price of $44 billion, Elon purchases Twitter. Now the purge begins, and the woke employees and "fact checkers" are fired!
What does this entail for platforms like ours, who prioritize freedom of speech and the truth?