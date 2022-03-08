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Ben Greenfield ft. Dr. Tom Cowan: Why there's no such thing as a 'pathogenic virus'? [20.02.2022]
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66 views • March 08, 2022
Pay Attention and Learn and do your own fucking research!
- Does a 'Virus' exists? (No)
- What is a 'Virus' and a 'Dis'-ease?
Ben Greenfield Whether Viruses Really Exist & Much More With Dr. Thomas Cowan.
My guest on today's show, Dr. Tom Cowan, is a well-known alternative medicine doctor, author, and speaker, with a common-sense, holistic approach to health and wellness. Originally, Dr. Tom Cowan and I planned to talk about his lovely and nourishing vegetable powders, but this podcast took an entirely different turn towards the topic of whether viruses really exist, and I think you'll be quite surprised at the answer!
Dr. Cowan has given countless lectures and workshops throughout the U.S. on a variety of subjects in health and medicine and is the author of six best-selling books, including The Contagion Myth/The Truth About Contagion co-authored by Sally Fallon Morell; Cancer and the New Biology of Water; Human Heart, Cosmic Heart; Vaccines, Autoimmunity and the Changing Nature of Childhood Illness; The Nourishing Traditions Book of Baby and Child Care co-authored by Sally Fallon Morell; and The Fourfold Path to Healing (with Sally Fallon and Jaimen McMillan).
[00:00:00] Introduction
[00:00:52] Podcast Sponsors
[00:04:20] Guest Introduction
[00:08:14] Why there's no such thing as a “pathogenic virus”
[00:23:49] A study that claimed casein protein causes cancer
[00:39:40] Podcast Sponsors
[00:42:47] cont. A study that claimed casein protein causes cancer
[00:45:05] What to make of virus symptoms if there are no viruses?
[00:55:14] The Virus Discussion Summarized
[01:02:50] Why Dr. Cowan Was Compelled To Surrender His Medical License
[01:08:38] Ben's Bastardized Carnivore Diet
[01:17:28] Closing the Podcast
[01:19:10] Legal Compliance
https://bengreenfieldfitness.com/podcast/tom-cowan-podcast/
[Transcript] https://bengreenfieldfitness.com/transcripts/transcript-tom-cowan-podcast/
https://hi-in.facebook.com/BGFitness/videos/my-guest-on-todays-show-tom-cowan-is-a-well-known-alternative-medicine-doctor-au/349047057099546/
https://twitter.com/bengreenfield/status/1060684184258314240
https://www.instagram.com/p/Bp8AXwQAO7B/
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/bens-new-dietary-protocol-vegetables-vs-viruses-whether/id283908977?i=1000551608765
--
TERRAIN - The Film (Part 1 & 2 'Passing the Torch') [12.02.2022]
Timeline + Content:
00:00:00 Commercials/Advertisement
00:32:00 Terrain - The Film 'Part 1'
01:32:00 So Who is Dr. Stefan Lanka PH.D? + Commercials
01:40:00 Introduction + Roundtable Discussion with Cast Members + Commercials
02:47:00 Introduction to Part 2 by David Icke
03:02:00 Terrain - The Film Part 2: 'Passing the Torch' + Commercials
04:15:00 Live Q & A with Marcelina Cravat and Andrew Kaufman, M.D
https://www.bitchute.com/video/22vkPIkDP0eD/
https://rumble.com/vv911v-terrain-the-film-part-2-passing-the-torch-15.02.2022.html
https://www.brighteon.com/93237956-871e-444a-8964-563185b1a794
https://t.me/KimOsboel/1299
Dr.Tom Cowan's Main YouTube Page
Talkin' Turkey with Tom - Gobble up giblets of truth - 3.61K subscribers
Location: United States
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzxdc2o0Q_XZIPwo07XCrNg/videos
Dr.Tom Cowan's Podcast on YT
Conversations with Dr. Cowan And Friends - 1.6K subscribers
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCh4jE8jPfd9H02FCAtR0muw/videos
https://drtomcowan.com/
https://www.instagram.com/talkinturkeywithtom/
https://www.facebook.com/DrTomCowan/
Dr.Tom Cowan: Pay Attention and Learn! What is a 'Virus' and a Dis'ease'? [17.02.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/OzdeUihOG5u4/
What is a 'VIRUS'? Dr. Andrew Kaufman, Dr. Stefan Lanka vs. Dr Wodarg feat Dr. Tom Cowan
https://www.bitchute.com/video/OcxQzmBlGexh/
Dr.Tom Cowan's Opinion on Legal Strategies Being Used + What Antibodies Mean [18.02.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/MZU4R9G8op7d/
Dr. Tom Cowan about 'Viruses' since WW1 (1917) and 5G (Banned by Youtube) [April 9th, 2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/LvL0BQx2Z1Sh/
Spacebusters: Pay Attention and LEARN! - What is a VIRUS? [03.02.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/m3XEVatd5HJ2/
Spacebusters: Proof that Jabs Causes Heart Attacks and Strokes etc.! [03.03.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/w69EoZXxDxje/
Spacebusters: Virology is Way Past its 'Cell' by Date... [28.02.2022]
Documentation:
https://www.gjenvick.com/Influenza/TheRosenauExperiment-1918-1919.html
https://beckassets.blob.core.windows.net/product/readingsample/183476/9783540705222_excerpt_001.pdf
https://www.bitchute.com/video/jx7OWrtm5ohP/
'The Viral Delusion' A Six Part Documentary Series (Trailer) [Feb 11, 2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/C0tztD65lTyC/
TERRAIN Trailer: Another 'Strike' from Satanic YouTube Today! Part 1/2 [20.02.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/u3QFqEkg1qWz/
Source:
Live Webinar on YouTube - Monday, March 7, 2022
Dr.TomCowan - 9066 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/JSyrgdyoEf6c/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/drtomcowan/
- Does a 'Virus' exists? (No)
- What is a 'Virus' and a 'Dis'-ease?
Ben Greenfield Whether Viruses Really Exist & Much More With Dr. Thomas Cowan.
My guest on today's show, Dr. Tom Cowan, is a well-known alternative medicine doctor, author, and speaker, with a common-sense, holistic approach to health and wellness. Originally, Dr. Tom Cowan and I planned to talk about his lovely and nourishing vegetable powders, but this podcast took an entirely different turn towards the topic of whether viruses really exist, and I think you'll be quite surprised at the answer!
Dr. Cowan has given countless lectures and workshops throughout the U.S. on a variety of subjects in health and medicine and is the author of six best-selling books, including The Contagion Myth/The Truth About Contagion co-authored by Sally Fallon Morell; Cancer and the New Biology of Water; Human Heart, Cosmic Heart; Vaccines, Autoimmunity and the Changing Nature of Childhood Illness; The Nourishing Traditions Book of Baby and Child Care co-authored by Sally Fallon Morell; and The Fourfold Path to Healing (with Sally Fallon and Jaimen McMillan).
[00:00:00] Introduction
[00:00:52] Podcast Sponsors
[00:04:20] Guest Introduction
[00:08:14] Why there's no such thing as a “pathogenic virus”
[00:23:49] A study that claimed casein protein causes cancer
[00:39:40] Podcast Sponsors
[00:42:47] cont. A study that claimed casein protein causes cancer
[00:45:05] What to make of virus symptoms if there are no viruses?
[00:55:14] The Virus Discussion Summarized
[01:02:50] Why Dr. Cowan Was Compelled To Surrender His Medical License
[01:08:38] Ben's Bastardized Carnivore Diet
[01:17:28] Closing the Podcast
[01:19:10] Legal Compliance
https://bengreenfieldfitness.com/podcast/tom-cowan-podcast/
[Transcript] https://bengreenfieldfitness.com/transcripts/transcript-tom-cowan-podcast/
https://hi-in.facebook.com/BGFitness/videos/my-guest-on-todays-show-tom-cowan-is-a-well-known-alternative-medicine-doctor-au/349047057099546/
https://twitter.com/bengreenfield/status/1060684184258314240
https://www.instagram.com/p/Bp8AXwQAO7B/
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/bens-new-dietary-protocol-vegetables-vs-viruses-whether/id283908977?i=1000551608765
--
TERRAIN - The Film (Part 1 & 2 'Passing the Torch') [12.02.2022]
Timeline + Content:
00:00:00 Commercials/Advertisement
00:32:00 Terrain - The Film 'Part 1'
01:32:00 So Who is Dr. Stefan Lanka PH.D? + Commercials
01:40:00 Introduction + Roundtable Discussion with Cast Members + Commercials
02:47:00 Introduction to Part 2 by David Icke
03:02:00 Terrain - The Film Part 2: 'Passing the Torch' + Commercials
04:15:00 Live Q & A with Marcelina Cravat and Andrew Kaufman, M.D
https://www.bitchute.com/video/22vkPIkDP0eD/
https://rumble.com/vv911v-terrain-the-film-part-2-passing-the-torch-15.02.2022.html
https://www.brighteon.com/93237956-871e-444a-8964-563185b1a794
https://t.me/KimOsboel/1299
Dr.Tom Cowan's Main YouTube Page
Talkin' Turkey with Tom - Gobble up giblets of truth - 3.61K subscribers
Location: United States
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzxdc2o0Q_XZIPwo07XCrNg/videos
Dr.Tom Cowan's Podcast on YT
Conversations with Dr. Cowan And Friends - 1.6K subscribers
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCh4jE8jPfd9H02FCAtR0muw/videos
https://drtomcowan.com/
https://www.instagram.com/talkinturkeywithtom/
https://www.facebook.com/DrTomCowan/
Dr.Tom Cowan: Pay Attention and Learn! What is a 'Virus' and a Dis'ease'? [17.02.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/OzdeUihOG5u4/
What is a 'VIRUS'? Dr. Andrew Kaufman, Dr. Stefan Lanka vs. Dr Wodarg feat Dr. Tom Cowan
https://www.bitchute.com/video/OcxQzmBlGexh/
Dr.Tom Cowan's Opinion on Legal Strategies Being Used + What Antibodies Mean [18.02.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/MZU4R9G8op7d/
Dr. Tom Cowan about 'Viruses' since WW1 (1917) and 5G (Banned by Youtube) [April 9th, 2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/LvL0BQx2Z1Sh/
Spacebusters: Pay Attention and LEARN! - What is a VIRUS? [03.02.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/m3XEVatd5HJ2/
Spacebusters: Proof that Jabs Causes Heart Attacks and Strokes etc.! [03.03.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/w69EoZXxDxje/
Spacebusters: Virology is Way Past its 'Cell' by Date... [28.02.2022]
Documentation:
https://www.gjenvick.com/Influenza/TheRosenauExperiment-1918-1919.html
https://beckassets.blob.core.windows.net/product/readingsample/183476/9783540705222_excerpt_001.pdf
https://www.bitchute.com/video/jx7OWrtm5ohP/
'The Viral Delusion' A Six Part Documentary Series (Trailer) [Feb 11, 2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/C0tztD65lTyC/
TERRAIN Trailer: Another 'Strike' from Satanic YouTube Today! Part 1/2 [20.02.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/u3QFqEkg1qWz/
Source:
Live Webinar on YouTube - Monday, March 7, 2022
Dr.TomCowan - 9066 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/JSyrgdyoEf6c/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/drtomcowan/
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