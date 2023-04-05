My videos views on my Brighteon Hans Trooper channel, have all been reset to 0 views, or to 1 views

Notice to the losers, trollettes and trolls obsessing about me, and trying to harass me since 2016. I don't read any of your comments, messages, or replies, in the Disqus comments sections of my videos, anymore, since almost a month now, or anywhere else for that matter, and you will not take anymore of my time, with your lies, and hatred-filled comments, and even though your stupid comments have not been removed by the moderators, the public will see this comment notice right here, in my personal video comment here.





And another reason why I don't read the Disqus comments sections of my videos, anymore, it's because the moderators are biased against me, because these ''moderators'' have personal feminist agendas they are pushing, like drag queens, and fat people ''pride'', and transgender pushing, while they bash the white man, and white boys.





Notice to the moderators : This video is about Culture and Life, so I would appreciate that you leave my video in the category of Culture and Life, but if you change the category of my video, no matter how many times you change the category of my video, I will change it right back, to the category of Culture and Life, which is the appropriate category I chose for my video.







Comment written by me ; Hans Trooper





On march 23rd, 2023 in the middle of the night, I noticed that all of my videos, had been reset to 0 views, or to 1 views, and a few of my videos had not, but they have been stolen by more than half or their original views, sometimes even more than 75% of their original views, which were stolen.





So on that same night, March 23rd, 2023, I immediately wrote a complaint to Brighteon support, explaining the major tampering into my Hans Trooper brighteon channel, of the reseting of almost all of my Hans Trooper brighteon videos, to 0 views, or to 1 views.



Two or three days later, a support staff replied to me, in a crass way, that they were ''sorry'' for the ''inconvenience'', yet I had already told those same ''support'' staff about the moderators, who keep on changing the categories of my videos, in earlier complaints, which they have never acknowledged, but instead dismissed.





And now they are saying to me, that the resetting of my videos to 0 views, or to 1 views, is just an ''inconvenience'', and that it's just a ''computer bug'', and they never mentioned that other clients have been affected by that ''computer bug'' in their arrogant reply emails, and I told them they are arrogant and crass, and not to contact me anymore.





So this will probably be my last video that I upload on Brighteon.





To steal all of my views like that, while also trying to create a perception for the public, that my videos are unpopular, or uninteresting, is a denigration tactic, while also trying to defame me, and as if I didn't have enough already angry obsessed jealous and envious college kids, trolling and stalking me since 2016, which I have denounced in my videos.





And now, some moderators and some ''support'' staff, and at least one engineer from Brighteon, are now also harassing me, and trying to denigrate me, with their vile and devious tactics, to denigrate me, not just on Disqus, which I don't go there anymore, but in every possible way they can think of, like ; their curt and crass replies, to me, with their emails, and also the changing of my videos categories, and the dismissing of my complaints, and now the reseting of all of my videos to 0 views, or to 1 views, since march 23rd, 2023.





And I will set in my personal video comments, for all of my Hans Trooper brighteon channel videos, the number of my videos views, that I had, before they stole my videos views. To an approximate number, and adding a little more, to account for the two weeks, of also blocked new views entries.





So for each of my Hans Trooper brighteon channel videos, I will write the real number of views, or very close to, to the original number of views I had, before they reset all of my Hans Trooper brighteon channel videos views, to 0 views, or to 1 views.





But now, I'm wondering whether those original views number, of my videos, were even the exact numbers. Since they have cheated massively by reseting almost all of my Hans Trooper brighteon channel videos, to 0 views, or to 1 views.





So my views numbers, may be in fact much higher than the original numbers. But I will still write those original numbers, as I remrember them, plus I will add a little more, to account for the blocking of new views entries.

.

Comment written by me ; Hans Trooper





video produced by me ; Hans Trooper



Hans Trooper 2023 copyright ©



Hans Trooper 2023 tous droits réservés. ©

