Matthew 7:16-29 “Show Me the Fruit, I’ll Show You the Vine”

In our last study, we saw the narrow gate is Jesus Himself and He is the only gate that we have that redeems us back to our father in heaven. We also saw that the false prophets would be coming trying to persuade us of their sincerity with flattering tongues and impressive speech.



Romans 16:18

For those who are such do not serve our Lord Jesus Christ, but their own belly, and by smooth words and flattering speech deceive the hearts of the simple.



2 Peter 2:18

For when they speak great swelling words of emptiness, they allure through the lusts of the flesh, through lewdness, the ones who have actually escaped from those who live in error.



Jude 1:16

These are grumblers, complainers, walking according to their own lusts; and they mouth great swelling words, flattering people to gain advantage.



This week we will see how to recognize false teachers and prophets as well as true believer by their fruits.