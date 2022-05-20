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ELITE GENDER INVERSION - THIS IS HOW YOU CAN LEARN TO TELL WHO IS AND IS NOT.
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131 views • May 20, 2022
This is overall an excellent starting point for those who have yet to realize we've been conned our whole lives.
This is a very powerful way to destroy the family by destroying gender.
Jon doesn't mention gender markers like the Adonis Belt, the straight or curvy back, arm length, digit ratio etc. BUT the image quality is excellent and the information is good.
The creator of this video disappeared after this was released.
One thing I will mention is that I disagree with Jon about children transitioning before puberty. Forcing children to start a puberty they don't want is torture. I don't support forced gender-inversion which is also torture.
Source: Jon Humanity on simon1978
This is a very powerful way to destroy the family by destroying gender.
Jon doesn't mention gender markers like the Adonis Belt, the straight or curvy back, arm length, digit ratio etc. BUT the image quality is excellent and the information is good.
The creator of this video disappeared after this was released.
One thing I will mention is that I disagree with Jon about children transitioning before puberty. Forcing children to start a puberty they don't want is torture. I don't support forced gender-inversion which is also torture.
Source: Jon Humanity on simon1978
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