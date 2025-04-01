Ukraine's NATO OBSESSION led to the crisis – Trump

💬 "Long before Putin, they said, ‘You're not going into NATO.’ And that's probably the reason the war started ," Trump TORCHED Zelensky’s delusions.

Ukraine’s NATO membership was NEVER on the table in the rare earth deal , Trump added.

Video from late yesterday afternoon, March 31st.

Which Iranian missiles and drones can wipe US bases in the Middle East off the map?

President Trump has threatened to bomb Iran in a manner “the likes of which they have never seen before” unless a new nuclear deal is agreed.

The US has over 60 bases, garrisons and shared facilities dotting the Middle East, from Naval Support Activity Bahrain (home to the Fifth Fleet) and Al Udeid Air Base (CENTCOM’s forward HQ), to other naval, air and ground facilities in the Gulf, Oman, Iraq, Jordan, Syria and Turkiye.

In the event of war, all would be in range of Iran’s missiles and drones.

Ballistic power

🔴Qiam-1/2: 800-1,000 km range, 750 kg warhead

🔴Haj Qasem: 1,400 km range, 500 kg warhead

🔴Kheibar Shekan: 1,450 km range, 500 kg warhead

🔴Emad: 2,000 km range, 750 kg payload

🔴Ghadr-110: 1,600-2,000 km range, 1,000 kg payload

🔴Khorramshahr: 2,000 km range, 1,800 kg payload, MIRV-enabled

Cruise capabilities

🔴Abu Mahdi: 1,000 km range, 410 kg warhead

🔴Paveh: 1,650 km range, payload unknown

🔴Soumar: Precision strike missile with 2,500-3,000 km range, 410-700 kg payload

Long-range drones

🔴Kaman-12: 1,000 km range, 100 kg payload

🔴Shahed 129: 1,700 km range, armed with four Sadid-1 precision missiles

🔴Mohajer-6: 2,400 km range, carries precision-guided munitions

🔴Shahed 149: 2,500 km range, 13-bomb payload up to 500 kg

Besides raw firepower, Iran’s potential comes down to geography and resolve.

🔴Permanent access to the Persian Gulf and Gulf of Oman coastlines means that in wartime, Iran can dominate the waters around the Strait of Hormuz, the strategic chokepoint through which 30% of the world’s oil trade passes.

🔴The Zagros Mountain Range hugging the country’s southwest provides a natural barrier difficult for enemies to penetrate, with many underground missile bases and air defense sites situated at hardened mountainous facilities.

🔴Iran has also demonstrated that it will not allow aggression to stand, whether it comes to US spy drones violating airspace, or US assassination attacks targeting its commanders.

More from Iran:

Iran planning to ramp up potency of its powerful civilian space program

Phase one of Chabahar Spaceport’s expansion to accommodate solid fuel launchers will be completed this year, and phase two plans for semi-heavy liquid fueled launches will be inaugurated, Iranian Space Agency chief Hassan Salarieh has announced.

The civilian space launch center “has a special position in Iran and the region and can serve as Iran’s gateway to international markets, since the launch and placement of satellites must be conducted in a way that meets the needs of different countries to reach various orbits,” Salarieh said.

Iran is one of less than a dozen countries with space launch capacity, with its launch vehicles and equipment using domestic technologies, the official boasted, adding that “just as we entrust some of our launches to other countries, other nations can entrust their launches to us.”

A fledgling space power, Iran boasts the most sophisticated space program in the Middle East, creating launch vehicles like the Simorgh SLV and an array of indigenous satellites, from the Mahda research satellite to the Nour-series of surveillance sats.