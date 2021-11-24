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The Danger of a Market Only Going Up - Trish Regan Ep 216
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40 views • November 24, 2021
The market is cheering news that President Biden would appoint Jerome Powell for another term at the Federal Reserve -- but, is anyone thinking out what his policies mean for everyday Americans?
Trish looks at the ramifications of another Powell term for investors and middle class Americans alike.
Plus, she's got details on the crypto currency many are counting on to help power the new "Metaverse."
https://t.me/bannedvid
Trish looks at the ramifications of another Powell term for investors and middle class Americans alike.
Plus, she's got details on the crypto currency many are counting on to help power the new "Metaverse."
https://t.me/bannedvid
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