No food, No Love, No Freedom! Poor Dog Tearfully Counts His Last Days in Pain
High Hopes
Published Yesterday

Pets in Love


Apr 3, 2024


No food, No Love, No Freedom! Poor Dog Tearfully Counts His Last Days in Pain

Living with the owner but not loved, no food, no freedom, unable to move, no water. Could anything be worse?

This dog is Eva, she is many years old and lives with her owner, however she does not receive care from the owner. For many days she had nothing to eat. She was chained to the base of a tree for a long time, causing her legs to atrophy and unable to move.

A neighbor could not remain indifferent to Eva's plight so she called the rescue team

They quickly arrived and found Eva lying dead, her muscles were almost atrophied and she looked very thin.

Eva can only move by crawling on the floor, her front legs are very weak, x-ray results show that she has damaged 2 vertebrae, possibly due to violence or hit by a car, a doctor needs Use painkillers to make her more comfortable

  Luckily, Eva eats very well. There was no serious medical condition, she was just anemic due to a long-term poor diet.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DxwuuMeCDb8

