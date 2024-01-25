Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Charlie Kirk Labelled "Racist" for Praying DEI Hired Pilots Are Qualified
channel image
Recharge Freedom
327 Subscribers
11 views
Published a day ago

Charlie Kirk stated that if he saw a black pilot, that he would think to himself, I pray he's qualified. And of course, the left jumped all over it, and called him a racist. The fact is that this is a direct result of diversity inclusion in equity, #DEI, which has made a point to promote and hire people based solely on their skin color, meaning that statistically you aren't getting the best candidates;. #charliekirk #woke #racism

Keywords
racismwokecharlie kirkracistaffirmative actionturning point usasat scorescompetencepilotsunited airlineswokeismqualifieddeiblack pilotsblack doctorsharvard studentsasian harvard studentsqualificationsleft-wing grifters

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket