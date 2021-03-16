BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

CAULDRON - CORRIDORS OF DUST
DOROS THE LAST OF THE SPARTANS
DOROS THE LAST OF THE SPARTANS
9 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
20 views • March 16, 2021
No one's been here for so long
Everything has come and gone
Drifting the empty halls
Nothing left within these walls
Deep in the cracks they lie
Subtle hints you can't deny
But you must stay in stride
Or be condemned from the inside

She left here so long ago
Deceiving, you couldn't go
So far from the help beyond
The temptress will lead you on

Now that it's been so long
I see your face but can't hold on
Through corridors we go
Veiled in mist to never know
Roaming the endless fall
Nothing left within yourself
Vacated yet concealed
Naked, stripped, raped and reviled

Inhaling the dusty breeze
Choking down, it burns with ease
Unceasing and living on
Elapsing, never withdrawn

Lost inside, the corridors of dust deprive
Trapped in time, the corridors of dust confine
Cast aside, forever locked on the inside
Look behind, the corridors of dust survives

They never let you go, they never let you know
The corridors of dust deprive
They bind you in disguise, proclaiming your demise
The corridors of dust confine
They never let you go. They never let you know
Forever on the inside
They bind you in disguise, proclaiming your demise
The corridors of dust survive you...........................
First upload in you tube May 7 2017.
Keywords
musicsex trafficking
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Report: Nvidia and Apple each gave $25M for Trump White House ballroom

Report: Nvidia and Apple each gave $25M for Trump White House ballroom

Ramon Tomey
Authorities Investigate Suspicious Letters Mailed to Election Offices

Authorities Investigate Suspicious Letters Mailed to Election Offices

Douglas Harrington
The Pentagon&#8217;s Desperate MOAB Plan: A Symbolic Attack That Won&#8217;t Win the War

The Pentagon’s Desperate MOAB Plan: A Symbolic Attack That Won’t Win the War

Mike Adams
Zelensky Says Ukraine Got No Warning Before Russian Strikes; Trump Denies Intel Cut-Off

Zelensky Says Ukraine Got No Warning Before Russian Strikes; Trump Denies Intel Cut-Off

Garrison Vance
The Vaccine Deception and the Medicine of Light

The Vaccine Deception and the Medicine of Light

Mike Adams
A prophecy for Kabul: Pakistan warns the Taliban that the militants it shelters may come for its throne

A prophecy for Kabul: Pakistan warns the Taliban that the militants it shelters may come for its throne

Lance D Johnson
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy