CAULDRON - CORRIDORS OF DUST

No one's been here for so long

Everything has come and gone

Drifting the empty halls

Nothing left within these walls

Deep in the cracks they lie

Subtle hints you can't deny

But you must stay in stride

Or be condemned from the inside



She left here so long ago

Deceiving, you couldn't go

So far from the help beyond

The temptress will lead you on



Now that it's been so long

I see your face but can't hold on

Through corridors we go

Veiled in mist to never know

Roaming the endless fall

Nothing left within yourself

Vacated yet concealed

Naked, stripped, raped and reviled



Inhaling the dusty breeze

Choking down, it burns with ease

Unceasing and living on

Elapsing, never withdrawn



Lost inside, the corridors of dust deprive

Trapped in time, the corridors of dust confine

Cast aside, forever locked on the inside

Look behind, the corridors of dust survives



They never let you go, they never let you know

The corridors of dust deprive

They bind you in disguise, proclaiming your demise

The corridors of dust confine

They never let you go. They never let you know

Forever on the inside

They bind you in disguise, proclaiming your demise

The corridors of dust survive you...........................

First upload in you tube May 7 2017.