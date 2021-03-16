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CAULDRON - CORRIDORS OF DUST
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20 views • March 16, 2021
No one's been here for so long
Everything has come and gone
Drifting the empty halls
Nothing left within these walls
Deep in the cracks they lie
Subtle hints you can't deny
But you must stay in stride
Or be condemned from the inside
She left here so long ago
Deceiving, you couldn't go
So far from the help beyond
The temptress will lead you on
Now that it's been so long
I see your face but can't hold on
Through corridors we go
Veiled in mist to never know
Roaming the endless fall
Nothing left within yourself
Vacated yet concealed
Naked, stripped, raped and reviled
Inhaling the dusty breeze
Choking down, it burns with ease
Unceasing and living on
Elapsing, never withdrawn
Lost inside, the corridors of dust deprive
Trapped in time, the corridors of dust confine
Cast aside, forever locked on the inside
Look behind, the corridors of dust survives
They never let you go, they never let you know
The corridors of dust deprive
They bind you in disguise, proclaiming your demise
The corridors of dust confine
They never let you go. They never let you know
Forever on the inside
They bind you in disguise, proclaiming your demise
The corridors of dust survive you...........................
First upload in you tube May 7 2017.
Everything has come and gone
Drifting the empty halls
Nothing left within these walls
Deep in the cracks they lie
Subtle hints you can't deny
But you must stay in stride
Or be condemned from the inside
She left here so long ago
Deceiving, you couldn't go
So far from the help beyond
The temptress will lead you on
Now that it's been so long
I see your face but can't hold on
Through corridors we go
Veiled in mist to never know
Roaming the endless fall
Nothing left within yourself
Vacated yet concealed
Naked, stripped, raped and reviled
Inhaling the dusty breeze
Choking down, it burns with ease
Unceasing and living on
Elapsing, never withdrawn
Lost inside, the corridors of dust deprive
Trapped in time, the corridors of dust confine
Cast aside, forever locked on the inside
Look behind, the corridors of dust survives
They never let you go, they never let you know
The corridors of dust deprive
They bind you in disguise, proclaiming your demise
The corridors of dust confine
They never let you go. They never let you know
Forever on the inside
They bind you in disguise, proclaiming your demise
The corridors of dust survive you...........................
First upload in you tube May 7 2017.
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