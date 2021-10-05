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Dr Kevin Stillwagon Obliterates the Mask and Vaccine Narratives in Under 3 Minutes - Must Watch!
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1055 views • October 05, 2021
14th September, 2021 - Dr Kevin Stillwagon obliterates the mask and vaccine narratives in his 3 minute speech to his local Orange County, Florida Board of Commissioners.
Original Source : https://netapps.ocfl.net/Mod/meetings/1/1471 (7 - Public Co…
Original Source : https://netapps.ocfl.net/Mod/meetings/1/1471 (7 - Public Co…
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