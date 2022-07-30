The U.S. Is Seeking to Ease U.S. Dependence on Chinese Made Microchips With a New Bill

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https://gnews.org/post/p11e8ab89
Washington is seeking to ease U.S. dependence on Chinese made microchips with a new bill providing more than $50 billion in subsidies as well as tax credits to chip manufacturers. The CCP is lobbying U.S. businesses against the bill. It will be very dangerous if CCP controls the chip industry.