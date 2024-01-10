Joe Biden playing a ‘very dangerous game’

Sky News host James Macpherson says the Democrats are “playing a very dangerous game” following Joe Biden’s latest move to drum up support ahead of the election. The President denounced white supremacy as a “poison” while speaking at a Black church in Charleston, South Carolina. “Biden is demonising white Americans while importing millions of people across the Mexican border,” Mr Macpherson said. “It’s a very dangerous game that they’re playing. “To go into a Black church and say white people are the enemy, and the lack of self-awareness, himself being a white man.”







