UP CLOSE WITH THE WW2 GERMAN PUMA WHY WAS IT SO REVOLUTIONARY AND GOOD?

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This Kitty Rocks is an understatement! PUMA defined the 8 wheel fighting machine right up until today. This one machine started it all and we take a close look at why along with how deadly it is in War Thunder.