CRAZY Woman MARRIES, DIVORCES Victorian GHOST obsessed with Marilyn Monroe
Glenn Beck


August 5, 2023


Glenn reviews one of the weirdest stories of the year. A singer named Brocarde has divorced her husband after he allegedly got a little too obsessed with Marilyn Monroe. But this husband, according to Brocarde, is the ghost of a Victorian soldier named Edwardo, and his obsession with Marilyn Monroe started when he saw her ghost at his wedding. But while this story may be crazy, is it really any crazier than some of the societal movements leftists are currently pushing?


weddingglenn becksingermarilyn monroeobsessedmarrieswierdest storybrocardedivorcesvictorian ghostedwardo

