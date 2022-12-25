Repent of nationalism patriotism idolatry of Uncle Sam god Samael or judgment by sword come kill you

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (December 2022). Repent of your nationalism patriotism idolatry's foreign god "Uncle Sam" Samael, who controls your pastors who want to attract millions of church donators, and who controls the minds of these millions of Western feminist nations’ “women’s equality” “female church donators loving” “Jezebel spirit filled” “Satan Lucifer’s ordained & allowed & trained” church pastors and religious Christian hordes, who are redefining Bible verses and rebelling against women’s head coverings so that their heads are controlled by the fallen angels to stick their middle fingers up at God, and cross-dressing in “Satan Lucifer’s post-1960s cross-dress-project” men’s trousers to mock God’s Word, and stealing unbiblical post-1873 10% salary tithe income taxes to make God’s house into an extortionist gangster’s office, and doing hundreds of other things to remove all of God’s protection and replace Jesus with Jezebel & Sananda Jesus & Mammon & Adephagia, in order to bring judgment upon their Western feminist nations with sword & famine & plague & demon armies, or else, judgment by sword & war will come on you. The Rothschild family Draco reptilian chimera fake aliens incarnate avatars' Illuminati CIA Al-Qaeda DHS ISIS terrorist agency’s China communist party Satanists and the Illuminati NWO Western nations’ Satanist leaders are intentionally putting up Chinese flags above the Western feminist nations’ police stations and placing Chinese police boxes in Western feminist nations’ cities, in order to incite war & fear & hatred & racial tension & ethnic prejudice & division to make the humans kill each other, as the Dracos and Satan has done in every war using false flag. They are using their Draco reptilian chimera fake aliens incarnate avatar Satanists dressed in black and sunglasses to create anger among each of their nations’ human populace to incite anger against other races in their own nations and against other nations, in order to create war racism and nationalism and hatred to make the dumb “uncovered women’s heads fallen angel head controlled” humans to exterminate each other. Their Satanist CIA is making videos of their pre-scripted magnificent speeches and moving emotional music and historical war video clips, in order to use their black magick witchcraft demon spirits to enter into and mind-control and demon-possess the “women’s head coverings rebelling fallen angel head controlled” religious Christian hordes and pastors and heathens, and to convince them that some other human specie nation is invading their nations by raising Chinese flags over their police stations and opening police boxes in their cities. Everything is being planned out by Satan Lucifer (Sanat Kumara) and his Illuminati top hierarchy Shambhala “White Lodge Brotherhood” ascended master fallen angel devils and their Illuminati NWO minions to exterminate 99% of the population and the universe’s free-thinking free-willed organic life forms, but these “women’s head coverings rebelling Jezebel spirit filled” religious Christian hordes and pastors and heathens are completely blind to what the enemy is doing, and they will get used to kill other humans. They are posting these videos on their websites to incite other Christian nationalism patriotism idolaters, who worship “Uncle Sam” Samael fallen angel, to bring them to fight their fellow Australian Chinese and fellow American blacks and everyone else, when it is not humans who are raising these foreign nations’ flags and opening foreign police boxes, but they are hybrids and avatars and androids that are doing it, as I have shown videos of millions of them being created in underground bases in previous daily sermons.





