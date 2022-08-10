SAUDI AMBASSADOR SUFFERS 'SUDDEN' DEATH COLLAPSE DURING CAIRO SPEECH TO PRES. ABDEL FATTAH AL-SISI 💉💉💉

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(world orders review)================
SAUDI AMBASSADOR Muhammad al-Qahtani, suffers 'SUDDEN' DEATH Collapse
during Cairo SPEECH to Pres. Abdel Fattah al-Sisi
https://www.bitchute.com/video/YgGR9R87Vuu1/ [SHARE]
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WOR @ https://www.bitchute.com/channel/tangentopolis/
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The Saudi ambassador, Muhammad al-Qahtani, fell and died
during a speech at the Arab-African Conference
Speech at a conference in the Egyptian capital, Cairo.
Upped by ApplesIsland @ https://www.bitchute.com/channel/applesisland/
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Be sure to CODDLE the EVIL TRAITORS, or you're mean
https://www.bitchute.com/video/jaGt7gYR20xM/
5G & TOWER DEPLOYMENT CONTINUES
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mRiELTRYWTVu/
Wireless RADIATION POISONING [SCOTLAND X3 REVIEW]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/VcTUdg0NUXts/
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