SAUDI AMBASSADOR SUFFERS 'SUDDEN' DEATH COLLAPSE DURING CAIRO SPEECH TO PRES. ABDEL FATTAH AL-SISI 💉💉💉

(world orders review)================

SAUDI AMBASSADOR Muhammad al-Qahtani, suffers 'SUDDEN' DEATH Collapse

during Cairo SPEECH to Pres. Abdel Fattah al-Sisi

https://www.bitchute.com/video/YgGR9R87Vuu1/ [SHARE]

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WOR @ https://www.bitchute.com/channel/tangentopolis/

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The Saudi ambassador, Muhammad al-Qahtani, fell and died

during a speech at the Arab-African Conference

Speech at a conference in the Egyptian capital, Cairo.

Upped by ApplesIsland @ https://www.bitchute.com/channel/applesisland/

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Be sure to CODDLE the EVIL TRAITORS, or you're mean

https://www.bitchute.com/video/jaGt7gYR20xM/

5G & TOWER DEPLOYMENT CONTINUES

https://www.bitchute.com/video/mRiELTRYWTVu/

Wireless RADIATION POISONING [SCOTLAND X3 REVIEW]

https://www.bitchute.com/video/VcTUdg0NUXts/





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