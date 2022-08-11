Zelensky ACTION FIGURE, yes, you read it right

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RT
An NYC based studio has raised over $120,000 in crowdfunding after starting a campaign producing an action figure of Ukraine's president Zelensky under a motto ‘An unlikely hero’. A part of the profits is said to be going to aid Ukrainian refugees. This US project comes amid a mass persecution of Zelensky's political opponents inside Ukraine, with Kiev branding them as traitors and arresting people for allegedly helping Russia.
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