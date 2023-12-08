Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Ukrainian base in Kazachya Lopan met by Russian artillery
channel image
The Prisoner
8875 Subscribers
Shop now
169 views
Published Yesterday

Artillery attacks by Russian troops targeted the temporary deployment area and positions of Armed Forces of Ukraine in the urban-type settlement, Kazachya Lopan in Kharkov region. Ukrainian and NATO military base near Belgorod Russian border were destroyed, also arms and ammunition depots in the region.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

Keywords
kharkovkazachya lopanafu base

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket