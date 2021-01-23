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2020 V Steganography & the NEW YEAR | SPACE FORCE | CERN X17 8th Sphere FAIL | Seahawks 11-5 Ritual
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45 views • January 23, 2021
◄Originally posted on 1/5/2020 to YouTube►
#VCipher #EarthGridControlNetwork #8thSphere
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Support on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/Skullcap_SaVant
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Primer for Earth Grid Control Network (8th Sphere Construct):
https://youtu.be/YMlYP9_qJQU
References:
Dark Journalist X Series Episode 76: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ubYPbbROPl8&;t=6421s
Tarot Symbolism: https://www.buildingbeautifulsouls.com/tarot-card-meanings/major-arcana/
Space Force official announcement: https://www.airforcetimes.com/news/your-military/2019/12/21/the-space-force-is-officially-the-sixth-military-branch-heres-what-that-means/
Joseph Farrell Blog on Steven Kwast talk: https://gizadeathstar.com/2019/12/usaf-general-hidden-space-tech/
Steven Kwast Space Program Talk: https://youtu.be/KsPLmb6gAdw
B-2 Bomber Propaganda: https://www.cnn.com/videos/style/2019/12/10/b-2-stealth-bomber-hi-def-northrop-orig-vstan.cnn
8th Sphere Lecture: https://wn.rsarchive.org/Lectures/GA254/English/RSP1973/19151018p01.html
Cern X17 Program: https://www.iflscience.com/physics/cern-experiment-upgrades-will-help-hunt-the-mysterios-x17-fifth-force-particle/
#VCipher #EarthGridControlNetwork #8thSphere
BTC Donation Address: bc1qhsd489plk2jhs39ald52ev39tvxsn9fkcksuer
PayPal Donation Link: https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=YMQHDTJ48AMC8
Support on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/Skullcap_SaVant
Skullcap SaVant Linktree (all places you can follow/subscribe): https://linktr.ee/Skullcap_SaVant
Primer for Earth Grid Control Network (8th Sphere Construct):
https://youtu.be/YMlYP9_qJQU
References:
Dark Journalist X Series Episode 76: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ubYPbbROPl8&;t=6421s
Tarot Symbolism: https://www.buildingbeautifulsouls.com/tarot-card-meanings/major-arcana/
Space Force official announcement: https://www.airforcetimes.com/news/your-military/2019/12/21/the-space-force-is-officially-the-sixth-military-branch-heres-what-that-means/
Joseph Farrell Blog on Steven Kwast talk: https://gizadeathstar.com/2019/12/usaf-general-hidden-space-tech/
Steven Kwast Space Program Talk: https://youtu.be/KsPLmb6gAdw
B-2 Bomber Propaganda: https://www.cnn.com/videos/style/2019/12/10/b-2-stealth-bomber-hi-def-northrop-orig-vstan.cnn
8th Sphere Lecture: https://wn.rsarchive.org/Lectures/GA254/English/RSP1973/19151018p01.html
Cern X17 Program: https://www.iflscience.com/physics/cern-experiment-upgrades-will-help-hunt-the-mysterios-x17-fifth-force-particle/
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