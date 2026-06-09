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Supernatural "Catch 22".
Sound Wave Report Systems
Sound Wave Report Systems
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Supernatural “Catch 22”.                                                                                                     4-27-26

 

It could be that your “knowledge of good and evil” is preventing you from wanting to understand the truth of your “knowledge of good and evil”.  As I understand our creation, being in God’s image, it means we think we are right all the time, just like God.  It seems many people rely on their “knowledge of good and evil” to procure their salvation, but it can’t, all people have sinned. 

 

When we do what is right in our own eyes, we always sin.  Proverbs 12/15, “The way of a fool is right in his own eyes”.  Proverbs 30/12, “There are those who are pure in their own eyes but are not cleansed of their filth.”  Proverbs 21/2, “Every way of a man is right in his own eyes, but the LORD weighs the heart.”  Isaiah 5/21, “Woe to those who are wise in their own eyes”.  Isaiah 53/6, “All we like sheep have gone astray; we have turned every one to his own way; and the LORD has laid on him the iniquity of us all.” 

 

The problem is in the garden of Eden Satan corrupted the hearts and minds of mankind, Genesis 6/5, “The LORD saw that the wickedness of man was great in the earth, and that every imagination of the thoughts of his heart was only evil continually.”  Mark 7/21, “For from within, out of the heart of man, come evil thoughts”. 

 

It seems most likely God intended to teach the hearts and minds of mankind himself, but Adam and Eve fell to Satan.  Exodus 19/6, “you shall be to me a kingdom of priests and a holy nation.”  Jeremiah 31/33, “I will put my law within them, and I will write it upon their hearts”.  Romans 2/15, “They show that what the law requires is written on their hearts”.  Galatians 4/6, “God has sent the Spirit of his Son into our hearts”.  And, Matthew 9/4, “’But Jesus, knowing their thoughts, said, ‘Why do you think evil in your hearts?’”  Have a great day.

 

 

Romans 3/23, “all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God”.

 

Deuteronomy 12/8, “You shall not do according to all that we are doing here this day, every man doing whatever is right in his own eyes”.

 

Judges 17/6, 21/25, “In those days there was no king in Israel; every man did what was right in his own eyes.”

 

Joel 2/28, “And it shall come to pass afterward, that I will pour out my spirit on all flesh”.

 

Numbers 15/39, “remember all the commandments of the LORD, to do them, not to follow after your own heart and your own eyes”.

 

2Corinthians 1/22, “he has put his seal upon us and given us his Spirit in our hearts as a guarantee.”

 

Ephesians 3/17, “and that Christ may dwell in your hearts through faith”.

 

Romans 14/23, “whatever does not proceed from faith is sin.”

 

1John 3/8, “The reason the Son of God appeared was to destroy the works of the devil.”

 

Romans 10/9, “if you confess with your lips that Jesus is Lord and believe in your heart that God raised him from the dead, you will be saved.”

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

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