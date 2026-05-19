Alex Jones Full Show 5/18/ 26 w Mike Adams

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MUST-WATCH MONDAY BROADCAST: US Rejects Iran Peace Proposal! Tehran Will 'Under No Circumstances' Give Up Nuclear Program To End War! PLUS, Draft To Be Reinstated! Health Expert & Respected AI Engineer Mike Adams Joins Alex Jones To Reveal How The Heads Of Big Tech Are Publicly Trying To Establish A Planetary Corporate Dictatorship As A Launchpad To Summon An "Artificially Intelligent Savior!" FINALLY, Cuban Exile & Former Political Prisoner Enrique Tarrio Wants The Cuban Dictatorship To Fall, But Is Concerned The CIA Will Stage A False Flag In The US Using Drones As A Pretext For The US To Invade! THIS IS MUST-WATCH/SHARE INFO! — FULL SHOW 5/18/26