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Dr fauci speaking at the CFR regarding the Corona virus *FULL*
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20 views • April 10, 2020
Aired on CSPAN: February 18, 2020
Official CSPAN video description:
Coronavirus Outbreak and Global Health Threats
U.S. health officials discussed the coronavirus outbreak and threats to global health. Speakers included Health and Human Services Assistant Secretary Dr. Robert Kadlec and Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. They also discussed the transmission and mortality rates of the coronavirus outbreak, its impact on the domestic medical supply chain, as well as U.S. and China efforts to control the virus.
Official CSPAN video description:
Coronavirus Outbreak and Global Health Threats
U.S. health officials discussed the coronavirus outbreak and threats to global health. Speakers included Health and Human Services Assistant Secretary Dr. Robert Kadlec and Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. They also discussed the transmission and mortality rates of the coronavirus outbreak, its impact on the domestic medical supply chain, as well as U.S. and China efforts to control the virus.
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