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https://gnews.org/post/pw7pafc2
07/11/2022 Congressman Michael Waltz: Chinese government is forcing its researchers and students to steal intellectual properties. They will set up a competitor，state subsidizing it, put you out of business, and then dominate that market. American industry corporations need to wake up as they are drunk on Chinese dollars