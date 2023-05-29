Barnevernet: Barnevernet: Norwegian Child Protection Ag. stealing children, a business model for many governmentsNorwegian Child Protection Ag. stealing children, a business model for many governments

LEGAL CHILD ABDUCTIONS SCANDAL IN EU FINALLY GOING GLOBAL! BOLLYWOOD BLOCKBUSTER BASED ON REAL STORY SHAKES INDIA AND BEYOND - https://silview.media/2023/05/04/legal-child-abductions-scandal-in-eu-finally-going-global-bollywood-blockbuster-based-on-real-story-shakes-india-and-beyond/
Check out our original memes site: https://truth-memes.com
Buy me a coffee: https://ko-fi.com/silview
Video: A report by SBS Dateline., source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=is0Hq1OfHaE
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.