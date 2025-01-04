Christians, Pastors, Churches and the Antichrist

Over time, my target audience has gone from White men, to Evangelical churches, and more toward Pastors. This is a natural process that does not exclude any of the above. The sons of Christendom are whom my heart yearns for.

The most influential people in society COULD BE the White Christian Protestant Pastors if they would have the faith and courage to step up to the plate. But to do so will be viewed as an immediate declaration of war against the Luciferian Theocracy we live under.

Recall ancient Babylon in the time of Shadrach, Meshach, and Abednedo. This was a pluralistic and inclusive multi-ethnic empire. All were allowed to pursue "their own religion." All they had to do was salute (bow down, actually) when some token music was played. Of all the Hebrews in Babylon, there are three men only willing to defy the "tolerant and diverse" empire at that moment. When they were willing to put their lives on the line for exclusive loyalty to Jesus Christ, that was when God showed up.

This podcast cast a wide net -- we have submitted to the Empire that those three men defied. If we want our God's help, we have to be proud of what so many Pastors are currently ashamed of -- the words that offend the Jews (and therefore world).





Fritz Berggren, PhD

www.bloodandfaith.com







