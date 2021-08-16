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Afghanistan: VICTORY or DISASTER?? Dusty Friday, Ben Shapiro and MSM critical of President Biden
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30 views • August 16, 2021
We are watching, in real time, the fall of Afghanistan to the Taliban. We went in 20 years ago to oust the Taliban and get Osama Bin Laden. We did both of those, however, now the Taliban has retaken all major cities, including the Capital City! Being against "endless wars" I wanted a draw down in Afghanistan; but the hasty withdrawal left a vacuum that the Taliban was happy to fill. In less than a month, the Afghan President has fled the country and the government we set up is toppled.
How do we fix this? We need to elect leaders of our country (including our President) who know how to lead! President Biden (although legitimate) was a mistake, and this evidences the point! -- Research your local people running for Washington D.C. office and use the primaries to get poor leaders out and good men and women in!
Visit www.dustyfriday.com for Great memes, news, videos, and podcasts.
Special Thanks To:
Bensound for royalty free music, visit them @ www.bensound.com
How do we fix this? We need to elect leaders of our country (including our President) who know how to lead! President Biden (although legitimate) was a mistake, and this evidences the point! -- Research your local people running for Washington D.C. office and use the primaries to get poor leaders out and good men and women in!
Visit www.dustyfriday.com for Great memes, news, videos, and podcasts.
Special Thanks To:
Bensound for royalty free music, visit them @ www.bensound.com
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