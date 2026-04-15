🎵Swirling Guitar

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The track opens with swirling organ, anchored by a deep, bluesy bassline and driving, syncopated drums, Fuzzy, distorted electric guitar riffs pulse through the verses, enriched by expressive wah-wah leads, The solo bursts with experimental textures and wide stereo panning, adding soulful grit and energy