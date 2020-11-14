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Deep State Tribunals Underway, Tree-Fall Synchronicity! David Wilcock!
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6691 views • November 14, 2020
03/02/2019
If you don't like it, do it better instead complaint! How many of you make videos talking about other countries around the world who have people sick and died because of this war-False Pandemic? This is a free channel and I don't get anything from it, it's daily hours and months in a row to download videos, edit video, upload videos to watch hours of videos daily for months without earning a penny. Have you done so much for free? Tell me the people who have done so much in the last few months without earning anything! ! Not one I know! And yes i need money i have bills the double of the money i earn monthly but i dont ask nothing to anyone and in this moment and its so nice read certain comments after all i do for free! Thank you all for your gratitude!
If you don't like it, do it better instead complaint! How many of you make videos talking about other countries around the world who have people sick and died because of this war-False Pandemic? This is a free channel and I don't get anything from it, it's daily hours and months in a row to download videos, edit video, upload videos to watch hours of videos daily for months without earning a penny. Have you done so much for free? Tell me the people who have done so much in the last few months without earning anything! ! Not one I know! And yes i need money i have bills the double of the money i earn monthly but i dont ask nothing to anyone and in this moment and its so nice read certain comments after all i do for free! Thank you all for your gratitude!
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