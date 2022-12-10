Mirrored from Trey Smith. Atheist Rob Baxter tried to conjure up and contact 'aliens'. What he captured within traditional orb that appears in haunted house's etc shows the traditional grey alien image within. The orbs contain evil spirits. Not dead people as ghosts or aliens. All of that is demonic deception. Repent, brothers and sisters, ask God to reveal his son Jesus, believe he is LORD and God and died and shed his blood for our sins and is risen. Rebuke 'orbs' in Jesus name.

