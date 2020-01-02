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The Hidden Dangers of Brexit in April 2019
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16 views • January 02, 2020
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Link to the Slides and Sources: https://www.itmtrading.com/blog/quiet-risk-hidden-dangers-brexit-april-2019-lynette-zang/
On June 23, 2016 British citizens voted to leave the European Union. They had until March 29, 2019 to develop a “Withdrawal Agreement” that might have smoothed over the transition, but the political stalemate quashed that opportunity as the British parliament rejected the government’s Brexit deal for the third time. Because no agreement was reached, the UK will become a “third-country” on April 12, 2019 without any transitional arrangements, which is referred to as a “hard” Brexit.
This is likely to impact every aspect of England’s economy in a negative way. In fact, the Bank of England’s Mark Carney, anticipates a recession worse than 2008.
What can you do to protect yourself and your family? Hold some wealth outside the system created by banks. Gold, the true safe haven asset.
Want to know more? Send questions send to [email protected] any additional inquiries email [email protected]
And if you want to actually DO about all of this, that's what we specialize in at ITM Trading. How do you protect your wealth for the next collapse and financial reset?
Yes Gold and Silver, but what types? How much of each? What strategy?
If you're asking these questions you're already ahead of the game...
We're here to assist you, as it is our mission to safeguard the public from the inevitable downfall of the dollar.
We are the most recommended precious metals company in the industry for good reason, because we treat you just as prestigious as our gold.
Find out if you're properly protected today...
We are here to serve you: 877-410-1414
You can also email us at: [email protected]
For Instant Updates and Important News, please follow us on:
https://www.ITMTrading.com
https://twitter.com/itmtrading
https://twitter.com/itmtrading_zang
https://facebook.com/ITMTrading
By ITM Trading's Lynette Zang
ITM Trading Inc. © Copyright, 1995 - 2018 All Rights Reserved.
http://info.itmtrading.com/thanks-yt-free-guide/?ytvPSM04032019
Link to the Slides and Sources: https://www.itmtrading.com/blog/quiet-risk-hidden-dangers-brexit-april-2019-lynette-zang/
On June 23, 2016 British citizens voted to leave the European Union. They had until March 29, 2019 to develop a “Withdrawal Agreement” that might have smoothed over the transition, but the political stalemate quashed that opportunity as the British parliament rejected the government’s Brexit deal for the third time. Because no agreement was reached, the UK will become a “third-country” on April 12, 2019 without any transitional arrangements, which is referred to as a “hard” Brexit.
This is likely to impact every aspect of England’s economy in a negative way. In fact, the Bank of England’s Mark Carney, anticipates a recession worse than 2008.
What can you do to protect yourself and your family? Hold some wealth outside the system created by banks. Gold, the true safe haven asset.
Want to know more? Send questions send to [email protected] any additional inquiries email [email protected]
And if you want to actually DO about all of this, that's what we specialize in at ITM Trading. How do you protect your wealth for the next collapse and financial reset?
Yes Gold and Silver, but what types? How much of each? What strategy?
If you're asking these questions you're already ahead of the game...
We're here to assist you, as it is our mission to safeguard the public from the inevitable downfall of the dollar.
We are the most recommended precious metals company in the industry for good reason, because we treat you just as prestigious as our gold.
Find out if you're properly protected today...
We are here to serve you: 877-410-1414
You can also email us at: [email protected]
For Instant Updates and Important News, please follow us on:
https://www.ITMTrading.com
https://twitter.com/itmtrading
https://twitter.com/itmtrading_zang
https://facebook.com/ITMTrading
By ITM Trading's Lynette Zang
ITM Trading Inc. © Copyright, 1995 - 2018 All Rights Reserved.
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