Russian Defense Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation in Ukraine - 11:30, July 29, 2022 - PART 1 - Eng Full Text

Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation in Ukraine (Part 1)





▫️The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation in Ukraine.





💥High-precision sea-, air- and land-based weapons hit enemy reserves in Kiev and Cherngoiv regions on July 28.





▫️The strikes completely disabled 30th Mechanized Brigade, which was being prepared for deployment to Donbass at training ground near Lyutezh in Kiev Region.





▫️In addition, 57th Motorised Infantry Brigade, which was recovering its combat capabilities in Chernigov Region at Goncharovskoye Combined Arms training ground, suffered critical losses.





💥Operational-tactical and army aviation, missile troops and artillery strikes continue against military facilities in Ukraine.





▫️During the day, 1 Tochka-U tactical missile launcher, 1 missile and artillery weapons and ammunition depot of 81st Airmobile Brigade of AFU near Kostantnovka settlement in Donetsk People's Republic, as well as 275 areas of enemy manpower and military equipment have been hit.





✈️💥Su-35s of the Russian Aerospace Forces destroyed 1 Tor-M1 anti-aircraft missile launcher near Dergachi, Kharkov Region.





▫️In addition, Su-34 destroyed Ukrainian self-propelled 1 Buk-M1 anti-aircraft missile system near Razdolovka, Donetsk People's Republic.





💥Russian air defence means have shot down 6 unmanned aerial vehicles near Chervonyi Shakhtor, Chervonoye, Vernopol'e and Velikaya Kamyshevakha in Kharkov Region, as well as Verkhnetoretskoye in Donetsk People's Republic overnight.





▫️In addition, 12 shells of multiple-launch rocket system have been intercepted over Chernobayevka in Kherson Region and Gorskoye in Lugansk People's Republic, as well as 1 Tochka-U ballistic missile near Chervonyi Oskol in Kharkov Region.





📊In total, 260 Ukrainian airplanes and 145 helicopters, 1,631 unmanned aerial vehicles, 361 anti-aircraft missile systems, 4,181 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 768 multiple launch rocket systems, 3,213 field artillery and mortars, as well as 4,522 units of special military vehicles were destroyed during the operation.