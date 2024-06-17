BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

We Are America | Original Song by JMC
JMC- A Voice For Our Times
JMC- A Voice For Our Times
56 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
28 views • 10 months ago

We Are America | Original Song by JMC


Experience the powerful song "We Are Free We Are America," a song that perfectly mirrors today's political climate.


In these challenging times, music has the unique ability to awaken and inspire, reaching those who were previously unaware or disengaged.


This video is a call to unity and action, reminding us of our shared values and the strength of our collective spirit. Let the music move you, reawaken your passion for freedom, and join us in standing up for the future of America.


To follow my work and more like this go to: https://johnmichaelchambers.com/

Keywords
actionchallenging timesshared valuespolitical awakeningwe are free we are americapowerful songtodays political climatemusic awakens and inspiresreaching the unawarecall to unitycollective spiritreawaken passion for freedomstanding up for americas futureinspiring videopatriotic messageunity and strengthinspiring anthemrallying cry
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy