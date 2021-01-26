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WTF? Signing EOs with no words?
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320 views • January 26, 2021
if there's no words on those papers why is he signing his name and I'm not sure if that video was real but apparently it was on an hour 16 and to some speech that Biden was giving and you get over here Hunter saying I took the plea deal. if I can post a video I will
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aIws2W5CIk4
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aIws2W5CIk4
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