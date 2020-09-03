Australian GESTAPO arrest pregnant mom in her pajamas!

This is what happens when a government goes totally rogue. These masked members of the Australian Gestapo handcuff and arrest this pregnant mom in front of her two kids. They also have the power to seize ALL electronic devices in the home, leaving them without even the means to make a telephone call. If this doesn't shake you up to just how far power-drunk politicians are willing to go, you are beyond help. Her crime? She posted something on facebook the tyrants didn't approve of. Simply taking the post down was not an option. Can't happen here you say?? That is what they said in Australia also. So, keep complying, wearing your masks, staying six feet apart, stand in line for the vaccine...... watch them destroy your country ..............it will happen in America, if we all stay asleep.