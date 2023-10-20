'Disappointing’: Biden’s Oval Office speech needed ‘more clarity’

Northeastern University Political Science Professor Max Abrahms says he found US President Joe Biden’s Oval Office speech today “disappointing” and wanted more clarity from it. “This is an extremely important and scary time for the United States and around the world and I was hoping for some more details,” Mr Abrahms told Sky New host Rita Panahi. “We really do need more clarity about what exactly is the US rule going to be with Israel, especially with Ukraine. “What he tried to do is intertwine these two very different conflicts into the same speech … there are some interconnections in the sense that Iran for example is involved in both. “But the conflicts are otherwise separate and I very much hope they remain separate.”

