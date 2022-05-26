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The answer to the criminal jewish cabal taking over America
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45 views • May 26, 2022
the criminal, jewish cabal, taking over America, jews are less than 2% of the US population, yet they are installed as the heads of every Federal agency. Something is just not right here. Stockholm syndrome is a coping mechanism for a captive or abusive situation. People develop positive feelings toward their captors or abusers over time. And this is why you love your jewish overlords that seek to control us all. jews are only 1.8% of the US population yet they head every government agency in Wa. DC.
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