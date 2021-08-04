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Breaking Point Reached?? - The Awakening Must Continue
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244 views • August 04, 2021
The awakening continues.
Louis Rossmann, owner of a Computer Repair shop in NYC seems to have had enough with "authoritarian" rule.
Although Louis is pro-Vaxx, he is not pro-Dictatorship.
People are reaching their limit albeit at different times.
Many have reached that point long ago.
Keep in mind that some people need to learn the hard way.
Also keep in mind that Louis doesn't understand the level of Evil that is taking place across the globe.
He's not there yet.
If there are those that you know that seem to be coming around, help them out.
It's our duty to help awaken as many more as possible.
Some will never come around.
We won't get 100% but we can strive for a majority.
We can do it.
For Humanity's sake. 🙏
Louis Rossmann, owner of a Computer Repair shop in NYC seems to have had enough with "authoritarian" rule.
Although Louis is pro-Vaxx, he is not pro-Dictatorship.
People are reaching their limit albeit at different times.
Many have reached that point long ago.
Keep in mind that some people need to learn the hard way.
Also keep in mind that Louis doesn't understand the level of Evil that is taking place across the globe.
He's not there yet.
If there are those that you know that seem to be coming around, help them out.
It's our duty to help awaken as many more as possible.
Some will never come around.
We won't get 100% but we can strive for a majority.
We can do it.
For Humanity's sake. 🙏
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