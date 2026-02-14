TRUMP JUST DOESN'T GET IT !!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Interesting clip, Trump has never understood this, or worse he's part of it.
DOJ link to Epstein release documents. https://www.justice.gov/epstein
Of over 6 million files, they say they've released 3 million; however 90% of those files are completely blacked out. Of those that can be seen most names and details are blacked out. In real terms the release is less than 2%.