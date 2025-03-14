© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
American Airlines plane catches fire at Denver International Airport – reports
Passengers were evacuated via the wing of the aircraft, Fox News reported.
Six crew members and 172 passengers deplaned the Boeing 737-800 aircraft after the plane's engine caught fire at the Denver airport.
The flight, en route to Dallas-Fort Worth from Colorado Springs, landed in Denver around 5 p.m. local time, data from FlightAware.com shows.
Social media users shared videos of the plane erupting in flames.